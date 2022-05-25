Redfall: Everything We Know

After releasing well-received games like Dishonored, Prey, and Deathloop over the last decade, Arkane is once again setting its sights on creating a brand-new story universe in Redfall, a co-op game starring vampires and those who hunt them--and are hunted by them. The game was once slated for a 2022 launch, but after not seeing much more than a reveal trailer, it has been pushed back a bit. We should soon learn a lot more about Arkane's new game, but for now, here's everything we know so far.

Release date and platforms

Redfall was originally said to be launching in the middle of 2022, but Bethesda, Arkane's parent company, has more recently announced that the game will now be launching in the "first half of 2023." Nothing more specific has been shared publicly for now, but with a slew of E3-like summer expos upcoming, we may find out its new date soon.

As Arkane falls under the Bethesda umbrella, it will launch as an Xbox console exclusive, though a PC release seems likely too, given Microsoft's well-documented history of releasing its first-party games on PC at launch. Sadly for PlayStation or Switch players, there's no reason to expect it will arrive on those platforms. It's also set to be on current-gen Xbox consoles only, so Xbox One players looking to play it will want to get it on PC or Xbox Series X|S.

Gameplay and story

We haven't yet seen the game in action all that much, and the very little bit we have seen comes via leaks from a limited playtest that seems to have occurred last fall. From that, we can gather a few details, however. Leaked images suggest the game may have a gear-chasing component to it similar to something like Borderlands or The Division--a loot-staker, if you will. Tiered rarities of loot further demonstrate this may be a key component of the game, and, as you might expect given Arkane's history, it looks like it'll be played in first-person.

Because this is an Arkane game, it's safe to assume it will include intricate level design, with Arkane moving beyond its past use of large hub environments and into a full open world for Redfall. This should allow players to combine their character builds and labyrinthine environments to move through areas in creative, sometimes even unique, ways. According to leaks, the open world will be full of enemies both common and uncommon, such as tougher bosses, and will be built around the game's co-op system. Besides the vampires, players will also take on cultists who actually worship their fangs-out friends.

As for that setting, it takes place in the fictional Redfall, Massachusetts, a supposedly quaint town besieged by bloodsuckers. Its official description teases a bit more. "Trapped with a handful of survivors against diabolical enemies threatening to bleed the town dry, choose your hero from a diverse roster, grouping up with others to create the perfect team of vampire slayers."

The open world sounds quite diverse in its aesthetic offerings. According to the game's listing on Xbox's website, the town of Redfall will include sights such as "the once-bustling downtown and the haunted forest to the decimated seaside boardwalk and beyond."

One important thing to note is however the game looked last fall in a limited playtest, it could look dramatically different by the time it launches in 2023. For now, we have only good guesses, but hopefully the upcoming Xbox-Bethesda Showcase reveals more of the New England vampire haven and its heroes and villains soon.

Preorder details and Xbox Game Pass

Redfall is not yet available to preorder on any platform, but you might not want to anyway. As the game is a first-party title for the Xbox, it will arrive via Game Pass on day one, whenever that day ends up arriving. With an active subscription, you'll get access to the full game for no additional cost.

Team Xbox likes to make space for these live-service games in Game Pass, naturally, as they keep people subscribed. Redfall's expected loot-shooter design fits it into this space, too. Following stuff like Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite, Redfall will one day just be the latest in a long line of Game Pass games built for the long haul.