Redfall, A New Xbox Exclusive Shooter From Arkane Coming In 2022, Revealed At E3

Microsoft closed out its Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 presentation with the reveal of a brand-new title from Arkane, the studio behind Dishonored and Prey. The game is called Redfall, and it's coming exclusively to Xbox in 2022.

Billed as an open-world co-op shooter, Redfall casts players as a ragtag team of heroes who are fighting to drive back a legion of vampires. The reveal trailer was reminiscent of Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood, showcasing the different characters working together to eliminate supernatural foes.

Nothing kills a vacation like a legion of vampires invading your town.​

Nothing kills a vacation like a legion of vampires invading your town.​

Bite back with up to four players in @PlayRedfall, a new co-op game from @ArkaneStudios coming exclusively to Xbox.​

According to the official Redfall website, the game "blends single- and multiplayer options seamlessly." You'll be able to venture off solo or with a team of three other players. The vampires besieging the city are the result of a scientific experiment gone awry, and you'll need to contend with various mutations--as well as human cultists supporting them.

It's being made in collaboration with Evan Narcisse, a former game journalist current and comic writer who created Rise of the Blank Panther.

Redfall is slated to release exclusively for Xbox Series X|S and PC in Summer 2022. Like other first-party titles, the game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. You can check out the first trailer for Redfall above.

