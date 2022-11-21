Redditor Gets 12 Months Of Call Of Duty Double XP And Has No Idea Why

A Call of Duty fan booted up Warzone 2.0 recently and discovered they had a very, very generous double XP boost applied to their account and they had no idea why.

Reddit user CranberryCarney posted about this recently, asking the Reddit community, "Can someone tell me how and why I have a 1 YEAR double xp???"

Commenters quickly replied that CranberryCarney was likely a winner of a Mountain Dew promotion that offered up 12 months of double XP in Call of Duty as a grand prize. Now, CranberryCarney doesn't get double XP for every minute of the next year. Instead, they get one hour's worth of double XP each day for 365 days after they activate the token, according to the fine print.

In any event, CranberryCarney should be able to level up faster than most Call of Duty players thanks to this promotion. Not a bad perk for drinking some soda.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 just welcomed the launch of Season 01, which includes a heap of new content and updates for both titles. Additionally, timed with the start of the World Cup, Neymar Jr. is now available to buy as a playable Operator in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0.