Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Says 2021 Will Be A "Defining" Year For Games, And Here's Why

One of Reddit's founders, Alexis Ohanian, has said he believes 2021 will be a "defining" year for gaming due in part to the growth in blockchain systems.

Posting on Twitter, Ohanian said 2021 feels like the "early days of Reddit." Gaming, of course, is already extremely popular. The industry eclipsed the movie and music business recently by some estimates, due in part to a surge in growth and popularity due to the pandemic.

Ohanian said he was too young to experience another seminal moment for gaming, the birth of deathmatch with Doom on a modem, but now he has a front row seat to the next chapter in gaming's story.

"2021 is going to be a defining year in gaming," he said. "This time somehow feels like Early Days of Reddit ("I wonder what this could be one day..." *AND* Surging Days of Reddit ("Holy sh** it's working beyond our expectations!) at the same damn time.

"You all can actually pull this off--and it's a truly global movement--I just can't believe I/we get to have a front row seat to all of this. I was too young to experience the birth of deathmatch w Doom over a modem as it happened. Gaming x Blockchain is 100x bigger."

Explaining his thinking more, Ohanian said blockchain technology in gaming "works to give gamers real value for their time and money... as well as taste... all at global scale." If this blockchain reality comes to fruition, it could create a type of decentralized system whereby the assets you earn in a game, for example, could transfer into the real word as an asset that has value in another system.

It'll be interesting to see how blockchain technology works itself into gaming going forward. We'll be sure to report back with more developments in this space as they happen.