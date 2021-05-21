Red Dead Redemption 2 VR Mod Puts Players In Arthur's Cowboy Boots

Red Dead Redemption 2 is already an incredibly immersive game, so it's about time a VR mod was released for it. Luke Ross, who previously developed a mixed-reality mod for GTA V called R.E.A.L, has made an early-access version of his VR conversion for Red Dead Redemption 2 available on his Patreon page.

Joining Ross's $10 per month "VR friend" Patreon tier will earn you access to the VR mod. Even though it's in early access, players with the mod will be able to play Red Dead Redemption 2 from start to finish in VR. That being said, not everyone with a beefy computer will be able to run the game with this mod installed. According to an announcement post from Ross, the mod has been "fully tested on Nvidia GPUs, and it offers several quality presets to accommodate everything from potato computers to powerful RTX 3090-based systems."

However, players with AMD graphics cards may not have the same luck. Due to the ongoing GPU shortage, Ross has only been able to test team green's graphics cards. Anyone trying to run the VR mod with AMD hardware may run into some issues, with Ross warning Patrons to "please be aware of the risk that the mod might have problems on your system, or even be completely unstable."

A video uploaded to YouTube by Virtual Reality Oasis shows the mod in action, and it's pretty impressive. While the frame rate doesn't hold up consistently through the gameplay shown, being able to lean out of cover in VR and pop a lawman with a revolver seems like it's worth a few dropped frames.

While Red Dead Online players won't be able to play the game in VR any time soon, they do have some new content to look forward to. Rockstar recently announced that a suite of new content is heading to both Red Dead Online and GTA Online this summer.