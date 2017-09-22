Red Dead Redemption 2 Teaser Points To Game News Next Week

If you're starved for new information about Red Dead Redemption 2, it seems we have something to look forward to quite soon. Rockstar has teased that some kind of announcement or reveal is slated for next week.

Unfortunately, we have almost no idea of what to expect--Rockstar merely tweeted the image below. It contains nothing but a date and time--Thursday, September 28, at 11 AM ET (8 AM PT/4 PM BST, or 1 AM AEST the next day)--on a background that resembles the look of Red Dead Redemption 2's marketing materials. The company might plan to share new details or release another trailer, but for the time being, there's no way to know exactly what's coming.

It's been months since Rockstar had anything to share from the game. It was originally slated for release this fall, only to be delayed until next year. New screenshots were shared in May, and prior to that, we got the trailer above. Beyond that it's been an excruciatingly quiet period for the game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 doesn't have an exact release date yet, but it's due out during Spring 2018 (no sooner than April 1). It's slated for release on PS4 and Xbox One. Like the first game, there's no word on a PC version, a possibility that Rockstar parent company Take-Two has declined to address.