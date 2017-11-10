Red Dead Redemption 2 Microtransactions; Ubisoft Talks PS5 & Next Xbox! - GS News Roundup

Well, we’ve had a good time with you this week at GameSpot News (with Jess McDonell and Dan Crowd) and we’d like to wrap it up by discussing some of this week’s big-impact topics. JOIN US.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Will Have Microtransactions

By now I think we all know that microtransactions are very much making companies like Rockstar Games and parent company Take Two a crapload of money. Now, Strauss Zelnick has made another comment that very strongly suggests that we’ll see them in some form in Red Dead Redemption 2. We chat about all the controversial details in today’s episode.

Destiny 2 Faction Rally Has Effective Exploit

The newest Faction Rally event is live in Destiny 2, which makes player pick one of three different organisations to pledge loyalty to, and work to earn the most tokens for that organisation within a week in order to get a sweet new weapon at the end of it. But this second round of the event had some changes, and unfortunately, these changes created a new exploit that many are taking advantage of. Find out what it is!

PlayStation 5 And The Next Xbox Are At Least Two Years Away

We talked about Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot’s comments about this earlier in the week, but we dive a little deeper into what his comments might feasibly mean for the upcoming console landscape. When are we going to see the next big hardware release?

