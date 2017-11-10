  1. GS News Update: Big Zelda Breath Of The Wild Update Out Now, Here's What It Does
  2. Zelda Breath Of The Wild Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Update Livestream
  3. New Titanfall Game Confirmed; EA Buys Titanfall Developer Respawn - GS News Roundup
  4. Star Wars Battlefront 2's Progression Explained And The $100 Problem
  5. GS News Update: Star Wars Battlefront 2's Last Jedi Single-Player And Multiplayer Content Revealed
  6. GS News Update: Call Of Duty: WW2 Dev Wanted To Make Advanced Warfare 2
  7. Harry Potter Game Coming From Pokemon Go Dev; Star Wars Loot Box Prices! - GS News Roundup
  8. GTA 5 Becomes The Best-Selling Game Ever; Huge Layoffs Hit Telltale - GS News Roundup
  9. Final Fantasy 15 Multiplayer Release Date; Microsoft Hunting For New Studios! - GS News Roundup
  10. PlayStation Boss Defends Last Of Us 2, CoD:WW2 Length Revealed! - GS News Roundup
  11. L.A. Noire Doesn’t Fit On Switch; Monster Hunter World Dev Talks Loot Boxes - GS News Roundup
  12. Witcher 3 Xbox One X Enhancements Revealed; Destiny 2 Level Cap Increase! - GS News Roundup
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Feature Article

Red Dead Redemption 2 Microtransactions; Ubisoft Talks PS5 & Next Xbox! - GS News Roundup

  • Feature
Comments

Red Dead Transactions, too.

by on

Well, we’ve had a good time with you this week at GameSpot News (with Jess McDonell and Dan Crowd) and we’d like to wrap it up by discussing some of this week’s big-impact topics. JOIN US.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Will Have Microtransactions

By now I think we all know that microtransactions are very much making companies like Rockstar Games and parent company Take Two a crapload of money. Now, Strauss Zelnick has made another comment that very strongly suggests that we’ll see them in some form in Red Dead Redemption 2. We chat about all the controversial details in today’s episode.

Destiny 2 Faction Rally Has Effective Exploit

The newest Faction Rally event is live in Destiny 2, which makes player pick one of three different organisations to pledge loyalty to, and work to earn the most tokens for that organisation within a week in order to get a sweet new weapon at the end of it. But this second round of the event had some changes, and unfortunately, these changes created a new exploit that many are taking advantage of. Find out what it is!

PlayStation 5 And The Next Xbox Are At Least Two Years Away

We talked about Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot’s comments about this earlier in the week, but we dive a little deeper into what his comments might feasibly mean for the upcoming console landscape. When are we going to see the next big hardware release?

That’s all for GameSpot News today, what got you most excited? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
    • View Comments (0)
    doorselfin

    Edmond Tran

    Editor / Senior Video Producer for GameSpot in Australia. Token Asian.
    Back To Top
    Load Comments

    More News