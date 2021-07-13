Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets DLSS On PC, Boosts Performance By 45%

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a stunning game, and one that will easily tax the most powerful PCs out there to run at its highest level of detail. That makes today's release of Nvidia DLSS support for the open-world game so exciting, letting Nvidia customers enjoy higher framerates without much compromise.

If you're unfamiliar, DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is Nvidia's proprietary upscaling solution, utilizing specific machine-learning cores in its RTX line of GPUs. Games that support it can be rendered at a lower resolution, allowing you to enjoy higher framerates, while the deep learning algorithm upscales the result with little to no image quality impact.

It's a feature that has really bolstered Nvidia's position in the GPU market, with AMD still trying to come up with a suitable competitor. With Red Dead Redemption 2, Nvidia is saying you can expect up to 45% better performance when using the "Performance" DLSS preset, which renders the game at a quarter of your native resolution. That means rendering the game at 1080p on a 4K display, for example.

This improvement will allow you to play Red Dead Redemption 2 at 4K in excess of 90fps at its highest settings on a RTX 3080 Ti, or above 60fps at 1080p with any RTX graphics card. The patch is out now and available for anyone with an RTX 20 or 30-series GPU.

The update arrives with a new content drop for Red Dead Online. Blood Money adds a bunch of new lawless activities to the connected American frontier, including new high-stakes robberies and tense showdowns.