Red Dead Redemption 2 Delay Prompts Huge Dropoff In Share Value

Rockstar Games today announced that its highly anticipated action game Red Dead Redemption 2 is now coming in Spring 2018 instead of the previously announced Fall 2018 window.

Unsurprisingly, the delay prompted parent publisher Take-Two Interactive's stock price to take a big hit. After closing today, May 22, at nearly an all-time high of $69.04, the company's stock price took a big hit in after-hours trading, falling to $62.90 at press time. That's a dropoff of almost 9 percent.

The delay was announced right around when the market closed at 4 PM ET. The dramatic-looking chart above shows that the stock price dropped basically right after the announcement.

Rockstar apologized for the delay, saying "some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans." The developer also released new screenshots, which you can see in the image gallery below.

Take-Two will report earnings for the latest period, tomorrow, May 23, so we'll report back then with more details on Red Dead Redemption 2 and other Take-Two titles as they're announced.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is in development for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.