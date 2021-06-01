Red Dead Redemption 2 And Rainbow Six Siege Getting DLSS Support

PC gamers looking to get a combination of power, performance, and wild west action can look forward to seeing Red Dead Redemption 2 check all three of those boxes soon. Nvidia will be adding DLSS support to both developer Rockstar's western sandbox and Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege, giving both games an edge in improving performance without having to sacrifice visual quality.

DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling and is an AI-based image upscaling technology on Nvidia RTX cards that can be used to boost a game to a higher resolution without having to heavily compromise on performance. For example, a game that supports the technology like Death Stranding's PC port can use it to boost a 1440p resolution setting to 4K. Alternatively, if a game's optimal setting is 4K at 30 frames per second on your PC, DLSS can theoretically improve those frame rates dramatically.

Not every game supports the technology equally though, as some titles also pack in ray tracing features on top of DLSS enhancements. Doom Eternal is one such game, which showed off a 4K gameplay demo at Computex this week that featured the fancy lighting technology as it created a pretty and violent picture. Red Dead Redemption 2 won't have ray tracing, but it'll be interesting to see if Rockstar adds the technology to Grand Theft Auto 5 ahead of that game's next-gen upgrade in November.

DLSS will likely come in handy for RTX GPU owners who also dabble in virtual reality as Luke Ross, who previously developed a mixed-reality mod for GTA V called R.E.A.L, has created an early-access version of his VR conversion for Red Dead Redemption 2. The mod allows Patreon supporters of Ross to play the game from start to finish entirely from a first-person perspective.