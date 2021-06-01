Best Buy Memorial Day Sale Where is Xur? Fortnite CB Radio Locations Far Cry 6 First Look Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Halo Infinite Beta

Red Dead Redemption 2 And Rainbow Six Siege Getting DLSS Support

More power and performance options for Ubisoft's multiplayer game and Rockstar's western sandbox are on the way.

By on

1 Comments

PC gamers looking to get a combination of power, performance, and wild west action can look forward to seeing Red Dead Redemption 2 check all three of those boxes soon. Nvidia will be adding DLSS support to both developer Rockstar's western sandbox and Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege, giving both games an edge in improving performance without having to sacrifice visual quality.

DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling and is an AI-based image upscaling technology on Nvidia RTX cards that can be used to boost a game to a higher resolution without having to heavily compromise on performance. For example, a game that supports the technology like Death Stranding's PC port can use it to boost a 1440p resolution setting to 4K. Alternatively, if a game's optimal setting is 4K at 30 frames per second on your PC, DLSS can theoretically improve those frame rates dramatically.

Click To Unmute
  1. Dark Souls Helps My Mental Health But I Don't Know Why
  2. NVIDIA Computex 2021 Keynote Livestream
  3. Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Full Arcade Run
  4. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown - Official Legendary DLC Pack Trailer
  5. Mass Effect Lore: Cerberus
  6. 9 Minutes Of New Far Cry 6 Gameplay
  7. Apex Legends Lore - The Legacy Antigen Story So Far
  8. Battlefield's Most Busted Guns Of All Time
  9. Firearms Expert Reacts To Resident Evil Village’s Guns
  10. Far Cry 6: Character Trailer - Introducing Dani Rojas
  11. Far Cry 6 - Everything You Need To Know So Far
  12. Far Cry 6 Gameplay Reveal Livestream

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Firearms Expert Reacts To Red Dead Redemption 2’s Guns

Not every game supports the technology equally though, as some titles also pack in ray tracing features on top of DLSS enhancements. Doom Eternal is one such game, which showed off a 4K gameplay demo at Computex this week that featured the fancy lighting technology as it created a pretty and violent picture. Red Dead Redemption 2 won't have ray tracing, but it'll be interesting to see if Rockstar adds the technology to Grand Theft Auto 5 ahead of that game's next-gen upgrade in November.

DLSS will likely come in handy for RTX GPU owners who also dabble in virtual reality as Luke Ross, who previously developed a mixed-reality mod for GTA V called R.E.A.L, has created an early-access version of his VR conversion for Red Dead Redemption 2. The mod allows Patreon supporters of Ross to play the game from start to finish entirely from a first-person perspective.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Play For All
Red Dead Redemption 2
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)