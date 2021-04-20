Red Dead Online's Weekly Update Puts A Hardcore Spin On Gun Rush

This week's Red Dead Online update is focused on last cowboy standing pursuits, as the Gun Rush PvP mode adds a few more hardcore elements. Developer Rockstar detailed all this and more in its latest blog post, which you can read the highlights of below.

Gun Rush Deals Out Double Rewards This Week

Red Dead Online kicks this week's update off with a hardcore take on Gun Rush and Gun Rush Teams. A battle royale with a western flavor, Gun Rush this week will pit players against each other in a shrinking area where they can't use Ability cards or Tonics. A number of weapons are fortunately scattered around the arena though, and emerging victorious from this environment will earn you a 50% discount on any hat up to Rank 15.

Whether you ultimately win or lose though, all participants will walk away with double the cash and experience points prizes that they'd normally receive on all hardcore versions of Gun Rush and Gun Rush Teams in the Featured series.

A New Source Of Employment Bonuses

Double payouts can be expected this week when you pick up a telegram from your pen-pal "J," and completing any A New Source of Employment missions will reward you with a free treasure map.

Rewards For Outlaw Pass No. 5 Members

All Outlaw Pass No. 5 members receive a reward for a free role outfit or emote, five fast travel vouchers, and 2,000 character experience points. Playing Red Dead Online between now and April 26 also earns you 3,000 Club XP, two Miracle Tonics, and all Camp setup fees will also be waived.

Discounts

Wheeler, Rawson, and Company has several deals on camping supplies, pamphlets, and ammo available this week.

All ammo – 50% discount

All pamphlets – 40% discount

All products sold by wilderness outfitters – 40% discount

Deluxe campfire – 40% discount

Prime Gaming Benefits

Red Dead Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming will receive a free Bounty Hunter license and a free Trimmed Amethyst bounty wagon livery. Connecting before May 10 also unlocks a free Varmint rifle, 30% off the Hunting Wagon, and 50 free Trader Goods.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has become a huge hit for Rockstar since it launched in 2018, selling more than 36 million copies so far. Red Dead Online, which arrived not long after the game debuted, has seen player numbers continue to rise since the multiplayer component became a standalone offering.