Red Dead Online's Latest Update Gives Collectors The Big Bucks

Red Dead Online's focus has officially shifted away from any content involving its Blood Money expansion to more run-of-the-mill activities. It's a stance that's reflected perfectly in this week's Red Dead Online weekly update, which gives a suite of bonuses to players completing Collector role activities. However, there are also some extra rewards in store for players looking to finally wrap up the game's story missions.

This week's Red Dead Online weekly update was shared via the Rockstar Newswire, and you can find the most important details down below.

Collect 'em all

Collectors can earn twice the cash from selling collector sets this week.

Red Dead Online is all about the Collectors this week, with double the rewards for any and all Collector's Set sales. With some sets coming in at $300 as their base selling price, players can easily earn well over $600 by getting together the right collections. Simply collecting items will also give players a bit of a bonus, with twice the usual XP being paid out.

Collectors will also receive a free Collector's Map just for logging in this week, along with an offer for 40% off a novice or promising Collector role item and a reward for 2000 club XP for completing a weekly collection list.

The fat of the land

A Land of Opportunities missions are paying out twice the cash this week in Red Dead Online.

Players who haven't finished Red Dead Online's A Land of Opportunities line of missions yet will have the perfect reason to this week. Completing any mission in the storyline will net players twice the cash they'd usually get. While these missions don't historically pay out too much, they're a great starting point for new players, and with double the rewards, they can even look forward to a good amount of money to start with.

Similarly, one of Red Dead Online's multiplayer modes is also paying out more, albeit it's only twice the XP. Fans of Hardcore Gun Rush can look forward to the bonus experience whether they win or lose.

Discounts on Collector gear

This week's discounts are for the Collectors and those aspiring to join the role. Along with a discount on getting into the profession, players can look forward to additional deals on Collector gear, cosmetics, and more. A full list of this week's deals is down below.