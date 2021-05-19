Red Dead Online Weekly Update Rewards The Fastest Riders In The West

Another weekly update for Red Dead Online has arrived, and this time around guns, bandits, and moonshine have been swept to the wayside. Instead, this week the game is heading to the tracks, with bonuses for every kind of horse race.

This week's bonuses were revealed in a blog post on the Rockstar Newswire, and we've detailed all the important parts down below.

Saddle Up And Get Paid

With eight new races being added to Red Dead Online next week, it's no surprise that the bulk of this week's rewards are geared towards horse jockeys. For the next week, all races in Red Dead Online will reward players with three times the usual cash and XP, regardless of how they place. However, if you manage to land in the top three spots of a race, you'll get the extra rewards along with an offer for 40% off any saddle. Saddles in Red Dead Online are incredibly important, giving your horse more stamina or stamina regen, but they can also be wildly expensive. If you manage to get a discount on one, be sure to use it.

If matchmade races aren't your thing, the same benefits--three times the cash and XP--are being applied to Free Roam Posse Races until May 24.

Discounts, Sales, And Freebies

While the money-making opportunities this week are limited, players can still save a boatload of cash. By visiting any stable for instance, players will be rewarded with a Horse Care Package full of stimulants, medicines, and meals for their four-legged friend. If you're looking for a new horse, the stables in Red Dead Online are also offering 30% off all Race Horse breeds. For anyone that just needs some new, stylish tack, all saddlebags and stirrups are also 40% off.

If you're set on horses and need some new weapons, this week the Evans Repeater and Bow are also discounted by 40%. Players that just want to dress up their cowpoke in the latest and greatest in old west fashion though also have something to look forward to, with 40% off any outfits in the catalog.

While this week's update may disappoint the PvE fans in Red Dead Online, another update coming this summer should do the trick. Rockstar recently announced that a series of new missions would be added to the game, letting players get involved in the criminal world of Saint Denis. Rockstar could also be pushing for larger updates like the one coming this summer due to Red Dead Redemption 2's climbing sales. According to Take-Two Interactive, the cowboy sim has reached a whopping 37 million units sold.