Red Dead Online Update: What's New This Week And How To Earn Extra XP And Cash

The newest update for Red Dead Redemption 2's multiplayer mode has landed, bringing with it a variety of opportunities to earn extra XP and save big on a variety of items. Rockstar ran down all the details in a blog post and we're rounding up the key details here.

Featured Series

This week's Featured Series event is the Most Wanted multiplayer mode with a "hardcore" twist. Most Wanted simple kill or be killed mode, but the twist is that the more kills you get, the bigger the target on your back. The idea, then, becomes to target the high-value players to earn the most points. No matter how you finish, everyone gets double RDO$ and XP in Most Wanted through March 8.

Special Bonuses And Extras

Also new in Red Dead Online this week are special bonuses for players who discover any collectible in Free Roam mode, except for the condor egg. You'll get double the normal XP for finding these, while the Collector Free Roam events are paying an extra 50% RDO$.

Those who find and turn in the Tully Monster fossil, the Cephalopod fossil, and the rock bass to Madam Nazar to complete the Deep Blue Collection will get 30% off a Novice- or Promising-level Collector role item of your choosing.

Additionally, all fences in Red Dead Online are forgoing their usual rank requirements for weapons such as throwing knives, cleavers, dynamite, fire bottles, hatchers, machetes, and tomahawks. Additionally, there are no rank requirements for pamphlets up to rank 50 for the week. On top of that, all fast travel is free this week. "Go ahead, move like the wind," Rockstar said.

New Items And Discounts

This week, the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue is offering a number of clothing and accessories that are new to Red Dead Online. These include the following:

Boutell Hat

Furred Gloves

Macbay Jacket

Winter Shotgun Coat

Morales Vest

Shaffer Chaps

Darned Stockings

Calhoun Boots

Cossack Hat

The new Macbay jacket

In terms of discounts, Rockstar is dropping the cost of the Collector's Bag by 5 gold bars over the next week, while the Pennington field shovel and the metal detector are 40% off this week.

Additionally, all stables are offering 30 RDO$ off Criollo horses through March 8, while the local fence in your area has dropped the cost of weapon and ammo pamphlets by 30%. All boots and vests are also on sale this week, with discounts running 30% off.

Prime Gaming

Finally, Rockstar announced that everyone who connects their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming gets the following rewards:

A Free Bounty Hunter License

An Award for the Trimmed Amethyst Bounty Wagon Livery

Those who link their accounts by March 15 will receive 200 shotgun slugs, 5,000 Club XP, and the ability to buy the repeating shotgun for 50% off.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the biggest video games ever, having sold more than 36 million copies. The multiplayer mode, Red Dead Online, is a juggernaut as well, with player numbers continuing to rise more than two years after release. Red Dead Online, combined with GTA Online, also contain various microtransactions that have proven to be lucrative.

Rockstar recently launched a standalone version of Red Dead Online that was offered for an introductory rate of $5 USD, but is now available at the standard $20 price. Rockstar will also release a standalone edition of GTA Online this year, while a next-gen edition of GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X with a variety of improvements and enhancements is also in the works for 2021.