Fortnite Season 6 Fortnite Joy-Cons Snyder's Justice League Review Get Paid in Minecraft GTA Online Load Times Fix Explaining NFTs

Red Dead Online Update Rewards Triple XP For Clearing Gang Hideouts

Moonshiners, Naturalists, and Traders can also make a tidy profit in the Red Dead Redemption 2 multiplayer mode this week.

By on

Comments

This week's Red Dead Online update has arrived, providing new opportunities to earn increased XP in Red Dead Redemption 2's multiplayer mode and starting a new season of activity in Outlaw Pass No. 5. Rockstar Games detailed all this and more in a new blog post that you can read the highlights of below.

Double rewards on all free roam missions

No Caption Provided

Pay a visit to Hamish, Flaco, Sadie, or any other Stranger on the map this week and you'll be able to earn double XP and Red Dead Online cash for lending a helping hand to strangers in need.

Triple XP on gang hideouts

No Caption Provided

With bandits infesting the frontier, free roam will pay out handsomely this week. Clearing any local Gang Hideouts encountered on your travels will result in triple the usual XP alongside the usual rewards that this activity pays out.

30% off Moonshiner, Trader, and Naturalist rewards

No Caption Provided

Completing any Moonshiner or Trader sales during the next seven days will result in an offer for 30% off any established or distinguished role Item. Naturalists can also pick up a complementary Legendary Ghost Panther sample that can be turned in to Harriet Davenport for a sizable reward. You'll also be able to earn the following rewards from certain individuals based on your profession:

  • Collectors working for Madam Nazar will receive five American Wildflowers.
  • Moonshiners will receive five free Mash Refills and an offer good for 30% off of a Novice or Promising Moonshiner Item.
  • Traders can receive two rewards redeemable for 25 Trader Goods each.

Limited time items

Players looking to update their wardrobe with rare items will have plenty of fashionable goods on offer this week, ranging from stylish long coats to the fanciest of stovepipe hats.

Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4 Gallery image 5
  • Fernwater coat
  • Hopeman vest
  • Morning Tailcoat
  • Strickland boots
  • Vaquero Baroque spurs
  • Squat stovepipe hat
  • Hitched skirt
  • Concho pants
  • Gardenia hat

Discounts

No Caption Provided
  • All role outfits and hats – 30%
  • Refined binoculars – 40%
  • Wildnerness camp – 40%
  • All trading wagons (except the hunting wagon) – 40%
  • Condenser and the polished copper upgrade – 40%
  • Relocation fees for moonshine shack - Free

Prime Gaming benefits

Rockstar announced that everyone who connects their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming will be able to start a career as a Bounty Hunter and outfit their wagon with a new livery:

  • A free Bounty Hunter License
  • An award for the Trimmed Amethyst Bounty Wagon Livery

Players who connect to Prime Gaming before April 12 will receive an offer for 30% off select multi-class horses, an offer for 30% off select horse care pamphlets from the Fence, and an additional offer for 40% off any saddle.

Still massively successful both critically and commercially since it launched in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 has so far sold more than 36 million copies. Red Dead Online continues to be successful as well, with player numbers continuing to rise more than ever after a standalone version of the multiplayer mode was made available.

Click To Unmute
  1. Modern Warfare Community Reacts To Cold War Takeover
  2. Fortnite Season 6: Everything You Need To Know
  3. Mayans MC Cast Reacts to Season 2 Finale Deaths, SOA War in Season 3
  4. 20 Sonic Questions Answered By Roger Craig Smith
  5. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - Legendary Pack 1 Details
  6. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 Battle Pass Trailer
  7. Dark Alliance – Official Gameplay Trailer
  8. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 - Zero Crisis Cinematic Story Trailer
  9. Rick and Morty: The Mortyest Moments Ever (Seasons 1-4)
  10. Fortnite Zero Crisis Event Gameplay
  11. Fortnite Zero Crisis Story Cinematic Trailer Chapter 2 Season 6
  12. The Best Fortnite Live Events Of All Time

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Red Dead Online: The Outlaw Pass No. 5

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Red Dead Redemption 2
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)