Red Dead Online Update Hands Out Double Rewards For Horse Racing

The latest update for Red Dead Online has arrived, and if you're looking to earn extra rewards while being the fastest horseman in the west then now's the time to saddle up. Bonuses for joining a posse, time-limited clothing, and plenty of discounts to help you start a stable full of thoroughbred stallions are also being offered this week.

Developer Rockstar Games has detailed all of this week's updates and more in a new blog post that you can read about below.

Double rewards on all races, A Land of Opportunities, and A New Source of Employment

Plenty of extra prizes are up for grabs this week, as entering your faithful steed in a race will reward out double XP and cash for the next seven days. Exacting revenge in A Land of Opportunities and delivering telegrams in A New Source of Employment missions will also see rewards doubled.

Posse bonuses

There's always strength in numbers, and playing in a posse at any time this week will earn you an offer for 30% off a stable slot, and all persistent posse setup fees will be temporarily waived.

Time-Limited Clothing

Gallery

If you're looking for some fancy new threads, the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue still has the following high plains fashion up for sale:

Fernwater Coat

Hopeman Vest

Morning Tail Coat

Strickland Boots

Vaquero Baroque Spurs

Squat Stovepipe Top Hat

Hitched Skirt

Concho Pants

Gardenia Hat

Discounts

All horses – 30%

Saddles and horse equipment – 50%

Coats and ponchos – 30%

Bandoliers – 30%

Moonshine bar themes and the cost of the band expansion – 40%

All wilderness outfitters offerings including camp dogs – 40%

Prime Gaming benefits

Rockstar announced that everyone who connects their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming will be able to start a career as a Bounty Hunter and outfit their wagon with a new livery:

A free Bounty Hunter License

An award for the Trimmed Amethyst Bounty Wagon Livery

Players who connect to Prime Gaming before April 12 will receive an offer for 30% off select multi-class horses, an offer for 30% off select horse care pamphlets from the Fence, and an additional offer for 40% off any saddle.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has so far sold more than 36 million copies and has become one of Rockstar's biggest critical and commercial success stories. Red Dead Online has also proven to be successful as well, with player numbers continuing to rise in the months since the multiplayer component became a standalone offering and constant updates made the sandbox a more interesting environment to explore.