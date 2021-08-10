Red Dead Online Update Adds New Horde-Style Survival Mode And John Marston's Outfit

The latest update for Rockstar's Red Dead Online has arrived, and one of its biggest and most noteworthy new additions is a new mode titled Call to Arms.

A horde-style survival mode, Call to Arms has a team of players fighting off waves of increasingly difficult enemies across locations like Blackwater, Fort Mercer, Valentine, Strawberry, and MacFarlane's Ranch. There are up to 10 waves in the mode.

To get started, you need to check your camp lockbox for a telegram from "J". After that, you need only select this telegram from your satchel to launch the mode.

Everyone who plays Call to Arms gets 3X the normal payouts for RDO$, XP, and Gold. Also up for grabs is a 30% off offer for any Novice or Promising role item.

In addition to the new mode, a new contract is available themed around Leviticus Cornwall. This contract comprises a series of crimes that players must commit to cause a distraction that ultimately lets them sneak into Cornwall's hideout to steal resources.

"Expect to get your hands very dirty along the way," Rockstar said.

The next of Red Dead Online's battle pass-style Quick Draw Club offerings is also now available. The Quick Draw Club No. 2 includes 25 ranks of new rewards like that players can unlock as they rank up, including new outfits. Those who buy it outright will get RDO$300 and 2,000 XP for their character. The Quick Draw Club No. 2 ends on September 6.

What's more, a new piece of clothing--the Clelland outfit--is now available to buy from Madam Nazar. If it looks familiar, that's because it's the same outfit worn by John Marston.

Dress like John Marston

Outside of this, Rockstar is giving everyone who simply logs into the game 10X gun oil and a free ability card. Additionally, the four characters who give you missions as part of the Blood Money update--Sean Macguire, Joe, James Langton, and Anthony Freeman--are now paying out an extra RDO$100 for their missions, this week only.

And finally, the following items are on sale this week in Red Dead Online:

Moonshine Shack -- 5 Gold Bars off

Moonshine Shack Upgrades and Bar Photographs -- 40% off

Moonshiner Cosmetic Role Items -- 30% off

Norfolk Roadsters -- 30% off

Sniper Rifles -- 40% off

Emotes -- 30% off

In other Rockstar news, Grand Theft Auto V's PS5 edition will reportedly run at 4K/60fps.