Red Dead Online Update Adds New Diamond Heist Mission, Discounts, And More

It's a new week, and that means Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption II is getting a fresh wave of missions and discounts for its Red Dead Online mode. Rockstar announced everything on its website, and we're rounding up the key takeaways here.

The new Opportunity this week calls on players to find and collect a precious diamond known as II Sovrano. It's currently in Rhodes, where rich people are deciding what to do with it next. Naturally, your job is to steal it. "It's been suggested that a representative of Senator Ricard will collect Il Sovrano and you'll need to find information as to the jewel's whereabouts," reads a line from the mission's description. "Whether you distract the guards, sneak your way in, or make an explosive entrance, you'll need to track down and take the jewel."

Red Dead Online's latest weekly update is out now

Those who complete the Opportunity will get a reward that gives them a free weapon component of their choosing. Beating it on the Ruthless difficulty comes with the Duplessis hat from Madam Nazar as a reward.

A new contract is available too. The Saloons contract requires players to collect money from saloon owners. Some will be agreeable, while others won't, and that's where things will get violent--which is in keeping with the spirit of the Blood Money update that this is all part of. Players can speak to Sean MacGuire, Anthony Foreman, Joe, or Langton kick off this new contract.

Rockstar also reminded players that Red Dead Online's new battle pass-style Quick Draw Club No. 1 is now available through August 9. Everyone who buys the pass gets a Rushworld t-shirt and other rewards, including 50% off role items and rewards. The Quick Draw Club No. 2 launches on August 10 with more items to unlock and collect.

Elsewhere, players who take part in any of the Nominated Series events this week will get 40% off a multi-horse of their choosing. And looking ahead, Rockstar said is plans to launch a new horde-style survival mode called Call to Arms on August 10.

In terms of discounts, the following sales are live this week in Red Dead Online:

Turkoman horses -- 30% off

Shotguns -- 30% off

Role Weapon Variants -- 30% off

Melee Weapons, The Bow, and Improved Bow -- 40% off

Hats -- 40% off

In other news, Rockstar's parent company just announced that Red Dead Redemption II has now shipped 38 million copies, while Red Dead Online posted big gains for total players and money from its various microtransactions. Take-Two said it continues to see growth for Red Dead Online thanks in part to launch of its standalone edition.