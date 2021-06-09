Red Dead Online Summer Update Will Let Players Rob Homesteads Across The West

We're finally getting some details on the criminal mischief players will be able to get up to in Red Dead Online's summer update. The game's latest weekly update Newswire revealed that come this summer, players will be able to rob camps and homesteads across the west.

The Red Dead Online summer update seems to be gearing up more illegal activities for players to make cash off of. Previously, Rockstar has said that players will be able to join up with an organized crime ring operating out of Saint Denis, although it's not clear what players will be able to do specifically.

According to this week's update though, players will be able to "rob homesteads across the five states in Free Roam, as well as open up new avenues for personal enrichment." From that description, robbing homesteads sounds like it will be comparable to robbing convenience stores in Grand Theft Auto Online. If that ends up being the case, don't expect huge payouts from taking a small farm for all it's worth. It's also worth noting that being a robber won't require any "upfront expenditures" in the form of gold, so no, it doesn't seem like there will be a "bandit" role or something similar.

The Newswire post also mentions that an "all new membership rewards club" will be added to Red Dead Online as part of the summer update. Currently, the only rewards club in the game comes in the form of the Wheeler, Rawson & Co Outlaw Pass.

Besides sharing some details on the upcoming summer update, the June 8 Rockstar Newswire post also detailed how players can make or save money this week.

Bonuses For Collectors

Red Dead Online's collectors have the best chance to earn a bit more cash this week, with Madam Nazar paying 50% more for each complete set of collectibles. Finding the trinkets themselves will also give players twice as much role XP.

If you're not keen on hunting for items this week, just logging in to Red Dead Online will earn collectors some rewards. All collectors will receive three tarot cards, while any below rank 20 will earn 1,000 role XP. Similarly, any collectors above rank 15, or that gain five ranks over the next week, will receive a free collector's map and two treasure maps.

If you're not a collector in Red Dead Online yet, now's a great time to get started. Purchasing access to the role is discounted by five gold bars this week.

Bigger Payouts For Teamwork

Taking part in this week's team-oriented featured series will also earn players some more cash and XP than usual. Simply participating in a game of Hostile Territory, Name Your Weapon, Plunder, or Team Shootout will reward players with a doubled payout of cash and XP, regardless of how they place. Of course, if you do win there's an extra bonus of a reward for a free hat.

Discounts From The Madam And Stables

A majority of this week's discounts in Red Dead Online also apply to the game's collector role. Here's what you can pick up at a discount this week: