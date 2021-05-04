Red Dead Online Offers Big Rewards For Free Roam Adventures In This Week's Update

The latest update for Red Dead Online has arrived, and this week will see big cash rewards handed out to players who engage in exploration and free roam missions. Developer Rockstar Games detailed all of this week's updates and more in a new blog post that you can read highlights of below.

Bonuses for hunting legendary animals this week

Hunting down and skinning any Legendary animal this week from free roam or the Sighting mission will earn players 100 rounds of Nitro Express ammo for the Elephant rifle, and weight management tonics. Bringing the carcass of the prey to Gus' Store will also see players rewarded with two fast travel rewards and a Snowy Egret Plume. On top of that, crafted trinkets and coats will result in a 40% discount off of an established or distinguished Naturalist item in stock.

Hunter and Naturalist players also receive a reward for 1,000 Naturalist XP and 5 Animal Revivers as further incentive, and Harriet Davenport's store will reduce the price of the Naturalist's sample kit by five gold bars for the next week.

Double rewards on free roam missions

Any orange-icon free roam mission this week will see players given double the usual cash for their efforts.

Sales and discounts

This week's cash-savings from Wheeler, Rawson, and Co. stores include plenty of discounts on fashion, blankets, and a chance to grab a new horse at a reduced cost. If you're worried about bandits ruining your day, you can also save big on various rifles this week.

Andalusian Horses - 40% discount

American Paint Horses - 40% discount

Caracano Rifle - 30% discount

Elephant Rifle - 30% discount

Springfield Rifle - 30% discount

Bolt Action Rifle - 30% discount

Varmint Rifle - 30% discount

Rolling Block Rifle - 30% discount

All blankets, horns, and bedrolls - 50% discount

All coats - 30% discount

Gus' improved bow variants, trinkets, and gauntlets - 30% discount

Wilderness camp - 40% discount

Fast travel post - 30% discount

Limited time items

Fanned Stovepipe hat

Eberhart coat

Macbay jacket

Chambliss corset

Danube outfit

Prime Gaming Benefits

Red Dead Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming will receive a free Bounty Hunter license and a free Trimmed Amethyst bounty wagon livery. Connecting before May 10 also unlocks a free Varmint rifle, 30% off the Hunting Wagon, and 50 free Trader Goods.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has one of Rockstar's biggest critical and commercial hits since it launched in 2018, selling more than 36 million copies so far. If you're interested in trying the game out and you have an Xbox One or an Xbox Series X|S console, Red Dead Online will be available for download as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription offerings from May 13.