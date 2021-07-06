Red Dead Online New Update Blood Money Announced

Red Dead Online will get a new summer update titled Blood Money on July 13, with a first trailer dropping on July 7.

Not much is known about Blood Money currently, but Rockstar hinted at what the overall content of summer updates will look like in a May Red Dead Online dispatch.

"Down in Saint Denis, Angelo Bronte's trusted lieutenant, Guido Martelli is working to create his own criminal network, so whether it's intimidation, unsavory crimes, or larger, high-stakes robberies--riders best be willing to do whatever it takes to earn their blood money," Rockstar said.

Ahead of Blood Money's release, Rockstar also added new weekly bonuses.

Extra Rewards

2x rewards. After winning a round, get 30% off an Ability Card Upgrade. A Land of Opportunities: 2x rewards. After completing Kill Them, Each and Every One from A Land of Opportunities, receive a free Treasure Map.

Other Extras

Purchase any weapon modification to get 40% off a select Revolver and 200 Express Revolver Ammo Any player above Rank 100: Get 50% off a select Weapon

Get 50% off a select Weapon Moonshiners above Rank 100: Get three Gold Bars off any Moonshine Bar Theme

Discounts

Ability Cards--40% off

Turkoman Horses--30% off

Weapon Crafting Pamphlets--40% off

Sniper Rifles--30% off

Shotguns--30% off

Weapons at The Fence--40% off

Bandoliers--30% off

Hats--30% off

As always, players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming will get free items and discounts. Doing so before August 2 will earn players a free Saddle, two free Treasure Maps, and 40% off the Fast Travel Post.