Red Dead Online Is Paying Out Double On Certain Crimes This Week

As with previous weeks' Red Dead Online updates, this week continues to go hard on incentivizing players to complete Blood Money crimes. As well as bonuses on cash and exp, there's a handy list of weekly discounts for players to enjoy as well.

This week, Red Dead Online will be paying out double $RDO on certain crimes: specifically A Lit Fuse, Back Pay, Stagecoach Stickup, and Wrongful Property. These crimes can be started by talking to mission givers Anthony Foreman, James Langton, Joe, or Sean Macguire.

If players complete one of these crimes they'll also unlock a discount offer for 50% off selected boots. In addition to the double $RDO on the listed Crimes, all Crimes and Opportunities completed this week will award double Ability Card XP.

Players will also be able to redeem a handful of freebies this week, including 100 Express ammo for the Repeater, Rifle, and Revolver, and a Treasure Map for all players over Rank 100. Setup costs for Persistent Posses have also been waived for the week.

This is also the last week for the rapid-fire battle pass Quick Draw Club No. 2, with No. 3 due to arrive next week on September 7. Players who've invested Gold in the pass have just one more week to complete it and recoup their investment.

As per usual, the new week also brings a handful of new discounts on in-game items as laid out below.