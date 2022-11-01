Red Dead Online Is Celebrating Thanksgiving This November

Now that Halloween is over, Red Dead Online is moving on to the next big holiday on the schedule--Thanksgiving. As part of its November slate of gifts and bonuses, players can look forward to a handful of Thanksgiving goodies, as well as boosts to the Naturalist role and other game modes.

Throughout the month of November, Red Dead Online will be rewarding extra bonuses to players with the Naturalist role, with Triple RDO$ and XP for all samples sold to Harriet Davenport. If you sell two samples in a week to Harriet, you'll also be able to redeem an offer for 50% off an Established or Distinguished Naturalist Role Item and 200 rounds of Sedative Ammo.

Other Naturalist events including the Wild Animal Tagging and Wildlife Photographer Free Roam Events will also be rewarding triple RDO$ and XP throughout the month--with everyone who completes a round of Wildlife Photographer also getting a free orange Racoon Hat. Just for logging in at some point in November, Naturalists will also be rewarded a free gift of 5 Blending Tonics and 5 Predator Bait.

Thanksgiving will be celebrated in-game from November 22 to November 28. Players who win a Featured Round during this period will get a free Macbay Jacket in autumnal colors, as well as a red Diamondback Hat. Players who log in during this week will also get a gift of RDO$150, as well as 10 gold bars off starting a role of their choice--with discounts on the Sample Kit, Butcher Table, Bounty Hunter Licenses, Moonshine Shack, or Collector's Bag.

In keeping with the thematics of the holiday, players who sell meat to butchers will be seeing higher prices due to increased demand, with double payouts on all butcher sales during November. During the week of Thanksgiving, players will be able to sell turkeys to any butcher for five times the usual price.

Other bonuses this month include double gold, RDO$, and XP on the Ember of the East opportunity, as well as double payouts on all horse races.

The Featured Series schedule for November includes the following challenges:

November 1 - 7: Lemoyne Series Craft a Coat and a Trinket at Gus’ Store to receive an orange pair of Grayshott Pants

November 8 - 14: Hardcore Mix Complete an Animal Sighting Mission to earn the Blackgrave Coat dyed yellow and brown

November 15 - 21: Sport of Kings and Last Stand Craft a Legendary Panther Coat and you’ll get a brown and red pair of Pelt Half Chaps

November 22 - 28: Hardcore Special Edition Modes Naturalists above Rank 10 will get the orange and brown Kelley Boots this week



Discounts