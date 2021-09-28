Red Dead Online Gets More Solo Content With This Week's Update

Red Dead Online has sorely been in need of some new content, and while this week's update doesn't introduce anything as big as the Blood Money update did this summer, it's at least something. Starting today, players can participate in three new Telegram missions, although they're not like any others that have been released so far. Of course, players can also just make more money this week by trading in either furs or moonshine.

This week's Red Dead Online update was announced via the Rockstar Newswire, but the most important details can be found below.

Hardcore solo missions

Red Dead Online's new telegram missions turn up the difficulty

The three telegram missions introduced in this week's Red Dead Online update aren't just brand-new; they're potentially some of the game's hardest content. Players that take on any of these hardcore telegram missions won't be able to see enemies on their minimap and won't have any aim assist.

While they're new, these telegram missions aren't giving players extra rewards for completing them this week. Instead, they'll get those at horse races, where players are going to have to go to quickly level up. Anyone who competes in a race this week will earn themselves twice the usual XP.

The fat of the land

Moonshiners and Traders can make some extra cash from their sales this week

There's still a nice, easy way to earn some extra cash in Red Dead Online this week, although it's exclusive to traders and moonshiners. Anyone who completes a sale of either furs or moonshine will earn an extra 50% cash and role XP. Players with those roles that simply sign into the game this week will also earn rewards for 25 trader goods and a mash refill as a bonus.

Discounts

Players looking to get into either trading, moonshining, or high-end horseracing can check their catalog for some choice deals this week. Between discounts on horses, stable stalls, and role equipment, it's a good time to spend some cash and gold. A full list of this week's discounts can be found below.