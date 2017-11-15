Red Dead-Like PC MMO Enters Early Access Today

Wild West Online, the PC MMO that bears some resemblance to Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption, has been available in a limited test for the past couple months. Today, its reach expands with the launch of the Early Access version that everyone can buy.

The Early Access version of Wild West Online includes a limited selection of what will be in the full release. Some of the content includes server-wide public PvP events, along with quests and missions to take on. The progression system is also in the Early Access version, meaning you can unlock new abilities and get better gear as you play. Some amount of character customization is also featured, while you can also personalize your horse.

Even more content will be added to Wild West Online over time as it approaches its full release later this year, including new public events and more. You can get into Wild West Online today by picking up the Townie ($35), Collector ($94), or Pioneer ($59) bundles through the game's website.

Based on your decisions and actions, you become a law-enforcer, outlaw, or pioneer in the Western Frontier. The game incorporates PvP combat and PvE game missions with world exploration, resource gathering, and treasure hunts.

Wild West Online was originally bound for Kickstarter and Steam Early Access, but secured enough funding from private investors to skip that step and go right into development. The target for its full launch is this December. The game is being developed by a new studio, 612 Games, whose staff worked on games like Crysis and League of Legends.