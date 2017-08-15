ReCore News Confirmed To Come Soon, Might Be Definitive Edition

An announcement about the adventure game ReCore is coming up soon, it seems. The developer said on Twitter today that fans should stay tuned on August 20 to find out "what's next" for the game.

That timing lines up with Microsoft's Gamescom 2017 briefing, so an announcement could happen at that time. The briefing begins on Sunday, August 20, starting at 12 PM PT. That comes out to 8 PM BST and 5 AM AEST on Monday, August 21.

Hey ReCore players! Come back to our channels on August 20th to hear what's next for #ReCore! Thank you for waiting & see you then. 😄 pic.twitter.com/NczoA7R5Z1 — ReCore (@ReCoreGame) August 15, 2017

There have been rumors about a Definitive Edition of ReCore, so this could be the announcement that is being teased for August 20.

Designed by Mega Man's Keiji Inafune, ReCore launched in September 2016 at a budget price of $40. The game, which was the first in Microsoft's Xbox Play Anywhere Xbox One/PC program, saw middle-of-the-road reviews. It was discounted quickly, and you can get it for around $20 right now.

For more on Recore, check out GameSpot's review and what other critics are saying. In other news, the game is adding 4K support later this year.

