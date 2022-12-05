Rebirth Island May Be Coming Back To Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Per Leaks

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 might see a return of Rebirth Island and the popular Resurgence game-mode in the coming weeks. A map posted on a popular Call of Duty Facebook group has suggested that a small island off the coast of Al Mazrah will be the next location for Warzone 2.0.

The leak claims that this new map will be compatible with Ground War, DMZ, and the returning Resurgence mode. It also includes a number of named locations, including a beach club, town center, and even a castle.

As a whole, the map looks less professional than some leaks that have appeared over the years. In the above-linked thread, some users question its legitimacy on these grounds. However, Insider Gaming notes that Activision Blizzard has issued DMCA notices in an apparent attempt to contain the leaks, which leads credence to the claims.

At least one Call of Duty leaker claimed that Resurgence would be coming back to the game in 2023, though that may just be a lucky guess. Considering that Resurgence was Warzone's most popular mode for months, it shouldn't really surprise anyone that the mode would make a return at some point. A recent patch for Warzone 2.0 fixed crashes and FPS drops. Another leak suggests that DMZ is getting a Metal Gear Solid 5-style extraction balloon.