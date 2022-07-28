"Real Threats" Against Destiny 2 Devs To Blame For Bungie Staff's Radio Silence

Bungie is prioritizing the health of its staff as it deals with ongoing harassment from Destiny 2 players.

By

Comments

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has been less active on social media lately, due in part to encounters with people who have harassed the studio's employees. With some people resorting to threatening language when interacting with Bungie, the company decided to scale back on communications so that it could protect its staff and the Destiny 2 fandom.

"Here's the thing, the harassment we've spoken to isn't just rude replies on Twitter or vague comments," Bungie community manager Dmg04 wrote in a Reddit comment, replying to someone lamenting the lessened presence of Bungie staffers in the subreddit. "There have been real threats towards our people and our studio. We're taking them seriously, which is leading to an amount of reduced communications as the team plans future protections [and] strategies to help avoid these sorts of things."

Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted - Solstice Trailer

According to Dmg04--who was on the receiving end of serious harassment towards him and his family--the new communications strategies in development aren't being designed to punish players who are respectful to the developer and offer constructive criticism, and its implementation will take time. "The team is planning ways in which to communicate with you all, some of these plans I'm really looking forward to when I get back in," Dmg04 explained.

Bungie is currently suing a toxic Destiny 2 player, accusing him of regularly breaking the terms of the game's license agreement and threatening Dmg04. The studio is requesting for $150,000 in damages and is also urging the court to prevent them from "harassing, stalking, or otherwise engaging in unwanted or unsolicited contact with Bungie, its employees, or Destiny 2 players."

Bungie has joined a number of other developers in the gaming industry, who have begun speaking up about harassment that they regularly deal with online.

In more positive Destiny 2 news, Season of the Haunted is capping off three months of spooky action with the Solstice event. That festival has seen its ridiculous hand cannon nerfed, but at least there's a goofy Sparrow to collect ahead of the next Destiny 2 showcase on August 23.

