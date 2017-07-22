Ready Player One's First Teaser Is Filled With Pop Culture Icons

During Warner Bros. Film Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, attendees were treated to the first footage of the film adaptation of Ernest Cline's bestselling novel, Ready Player One. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film takes place in a dystopian future where the people of earth retreat from their troubles to a virtual world where the love of all things pop-culture and 80s style come to life. With the creator of the VR world launching a contest to find all of its easter eggs, the main character must embark on a journey through the VR world in search of clues to solve a puzzle and win the ultimate prize.

In this teaser, we get a sneak peak of the world, and how people will come to interact with one another while in the VR space Oasis. With its affection for the 80s and pop-culture, there's tons of references scattered around in the two minute teaser. Including some sightings of The Iron Giant, Kaneda's bike from Akira, the time-traveling DeLorean from Back To The Future, and much more. It's a bit overwhelming how much is there, but it's certainly a feast for the eyes.

Set for release in 2018, Spielberg's adaptation of Cline's novel should be one to keep an eye out on. With its love for gaming, films, and all things geek, it'll certainly be a rather hyper-active nostalgia trip for those who've grown up with an affection for pop culture and entertainment.

