Razer's RGB Mask Enters Beta Testing, Here's How To Sign Up To Try It

Razer's wacky prototype RGB mask, which was announced as Project Hazel, now has an official name and is getting a beta test, the company announced. Now called the Zephyr, the mask is both protective from airborne pathogens and seemingly designed to make you look like you're a character from Watch Dogs.

Razer describes its work on the cyberpunk-looking mask as an attempt to make "the most intelligent mask ever created." And from the details of Zephyr, it certainly combines Razer's over-the-top high-tech design ethos with the functionality required of a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. Far beyond a simple cloth face covering, the Zephyr has active ventilation, internal and external lighting, and--of course--compatibility with Razer's Chroma protocol for RGB lighting in devices.

Project Hazel is now officially Razer Zephyr – the latest evolution of our wearable air purifier. Designed to be safe, social and sustainable, Razer Zephyr sports 99% BFE, a secure silicon face seal and anti-fog coating. Join our community beta test: https://t.co/mlex2YSMpi pic.twitter.com/yLUj0lO2oJ — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) August 6, 2021

It's also transparent, designed to let the wearer still show facial expressions. The function of the internal lighting is actually to let the wearer show their face even when it's dark. Zephyr is designed to come with a carrying case that both charges and sterilizes the mask when not wearing it. Finally, the mask also has a built-in mic in order to broadcast speech more clearly than when wearing a simple cloth covering.

If you're interested in trying out the futuristic-looking mask, you can sign up to test it out at Razer's website. The company hasn't given any dates or an official price yet, but the announcement of an official name and beta test makes it seem that Razer is serious about bringing Zephyr to market.