Razer's New Barracuda X Multiplatform Gaming Headset Available Now For $100

Razer has announced the Barracuda X, a new multiplatform wireless gaming headset. Using USB-C wireless connectivity, the Barracuda X is compatible with PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Android devices. (It'll work with Xbox too, but only through a wired connection.)

The Razer Barracuda X offers the ability to seamlessly transition between different platforms with the USB-C wireless dongle, which can be plugged into any compatible device for quick, easy use. The headset also comes with a USB-C to USB-A adapter and a four-pole 3.5mm jack, making for a very versatile headset. The Barracuda X also offers 20 hours of use off a full charge, making sure you can game with clear audio for long sessions.

The Barracuda X also features Razer’s HyperClear Cardioid microphone, which is detachable so you can remove it when you’re not chatting with others.

The new wireless gaming headset is available now on Razer's website (which has the full list of specs) for $100 USD.