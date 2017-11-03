Razer's Latest Overwatch Inspired D.Va PC Gaming Gear Announced

Overwatch fanboys and gals, you're in for an early BlizzCon treat. Razer has just announced a new line of officially licensed PC gaming accessories inspired by Blizzard's beloved mech pilot D.Va.

The new line is on the smaller side, but includes D.Va's signature MEKA headset, a themed mouse, and mousepad. Of course, the mouse and matching pad are tastefully pink, and decked out with her cheeky bunny moniker and logo. Snag a quick peek at the line below in its announcement trailer.

While official details on the MEKA headset have not yet been released, it does appear to be a wireless headset, unlike the line's mouse. The mouse is an Abyssus Elite wired model, and is part of the Chroma line. The matching mousepad, a Goliathus model, is anti-fray and will stay flat no matter how many time you roll it up to crush your enemies.

Pricing and launch details have not yet been revealed, but you can check out the specs of the mouse and pad on the Razer website. With any luck, more details on the headset will be released soon.