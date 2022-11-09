Razer Unveils Pro-Style PS5 Controller, And It Has Offset Sticks

Razer is jumping into the PlayStation 5 controller scene with an officially licensed premium gamepad. Dubbed the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro, the controller has a white and black design and is fitted with high-end components and customization features. Most notably, the Wolverine V2 Pro has offset analog sticks and boasts a wireless connection using Razer's HyperSpeed Wireless tech. Aimed at competitive gamers, the Wolverine V2 Pro will cost $250.

Though this is the first PS5 controller from Razer, it's not the first in the Wolverine line. Multiple Wolverine controllers have been released for Xbox/PC over the years, but all of them have only offered wired connections. In this regard, the Wolverine V2 Pro remedies the only major complaint we had with the stellar V2 Chroma Xbox controller.

It has a similar form factor to the V2 Chroma, but it appears to be slightly larger. As an officially licensed PS5 controller, it has all of the standard menu buttons as well as the touchpad. But it doesn't have an internal speaker or Adaptive Triggers.

Razer Wolverine V2 Pro

Instead of the DualSense's Adaptive Trigger technology, the V2 Pro has what Razer calls "HyperTriggers." These are trigger stops with two settings controlled by flipping switches on the back of the controller. Engaging the lock reduces the pull distance to register trigger inputs. Trigger stops are generally aimed at fans of first-person shooters, as they can increase your rate of fire, bringing the controller experience closer to mouse-and-keyboard controls.

The Wolverine V2 Pro utilizes Razer's Mecha-Tactile buttons. This unique design makes the face buttons, D-pad, and shoulder buttons resemble the feel and responsiveness of clicking a high-end gaming mouse. The eight-way D-pad uses microswitches for each individual input to improve accuracy.

There are four remappable buttons on the back of the controller and two on the top. The rear triggers have the same general layout as the ones on the V2 Chroma, but they are spaced slightly closer to the handles.

The Wolverine V2 Pro has a total of six remappable buttons.

Gallery

Inside the box, you'll find a pair of alternative, magnetic caps for the analog sticks. Players can replace the default traditional caps that will feel familiar with a tall, concave or short, domed style.

For added customization, you can download the Razer Controller Setup app for iOS and Android. This app can be used to remap the back and top multi-function buttons. Of course, it wouldn't be a Razer product without Chroma RGB lighting. You can tinker with the lighting effects that run along the handles within the app. You can also add what is essentially a second profile for analog stick sensitivity. Designating a "clutch" button lets you change to the other sensitivity setting on the fly while playing.

In addition to connecting wirelessly with a 2.4GHz USB dongle, you can also use a wired connection with the included USB-C cable. Like the cable that comes with the Wolverine V2 Chroma, this is a lengthy, braided cord.

Though the Wolverine V2 Pro is most notable as being the first PS5 controller from Razer, the controller is also compatible with PC both wirelessly and wired.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro isn't your only premium controller option for PS5. PlayStation's DualSense Edge controller releases January 26 for $200. Meanwhile, the Victrix BFG Pro is another officially licensed, third-party PS5 controller with offset sticks. The BFG Pro releases on December 1 for $180.