Razer Straw Lets You Liquid-Cool Your Throat

Razer has announced a reusable straw as part of its earth-friendly green initiative. It's available to order now, and at $20, it may be the most expensive straw you've ever used.

The Razer Reusable Straw sports a collapsible design to telescope out into full straw length for easy storage. It's made of stainless steel other than the silicone tip, and the package includes a silicone carrying case with carabiner and telescoping cleaning brush. The carrying case even has two separate compartments for the straw and brush.

Razer Reusable Straw $20 See at Razer

This is part of Razer's "Go Green with Razer" initiative, which is aiming to boost sustainability by a number of initiatives. Those include disclosures about carbon impact by 2022, consumer recycling of Razer products by 2025, and using recycled and/or recyclable materials in all products by 2030.

It's also part of a push to expand the Razer brand outside of video game peripherals and into a broader lifestyle market. To that end, CEO Min-Liang Tan recently revealed that the company plans to actually produce and sell the concept N95 mask it introduced at CES this year. It includes features like a clear shield for lip-reading, swappable filters, and of course, RGB lighting.