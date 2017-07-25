Razer Releases Two Gaming Headsets That Have Multiple Audio Drivers

Today, gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer released two new high-end gaming headsets: the Tiamat 7.1 V2 and Tiamat 2.2 V2. What makes these headsets different is that they incorporate multiple audio drivers (or speakers) into each ear cup, which is intended to provide richer sound quality and better positional audio.

The Tiamat 7.1 V2 in particular uses 10 distinct audio drivers (five in each ear cup) to create a real surround sound setup, as opposed to virtual surround sound that's commonly used in other headsets to simulate 7.1 surround. Both ear cups contain a 40mm subwoofer, two 30mm drivers for front and center audio, and two 20mm drivers for side and rear surround sound. The Tiamat 7.1 V2 requires four 3.5mm audio jacks since it does need all channels for surround, but it can also function as a 2.0 stereo headset. The folding unidirectional microphone connects through a 3.5mm jack as well. These premium features do come at a price of $200.

If you're a bit more budget-conscious, the Tiamat 2.2 V2 is a cheaper option at $130. Although it offers stereo sound, it still comes equipped with two additional 50mm audio drivers that are said to provide strong bass. The Tiamat 2.2 V2 connects through a combined 3.5mm jack for both sound and the microphone. It's also capable of virtual 7.1 surround.

The Razer Tiamat 7.1 V2 and the packaged audio controller.

