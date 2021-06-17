Razer Raiju Mobile Controller Drops To $50, Its Lowest Price Ever On Amazon (Save $100)

Mobile gaming fans looking for a new way to play should take note, as the Razer Raiju Mobile Controller is now available at its lowest price ever on Amazon.

The controller--one of the best phone controllers for gaming right now--is on sale now for $50, a whopping 67% off of its normal $150 price. It's compatible with individual games as well as cloud gaming platforms like Google Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming. There are no extra coupons or rebates needed to activate the price, simply add it to your cart and checkout.

Razer Raiju Mobile Controller $50 (was $150) The Razer Raiju is a great controller for Android owners who wish to get into mobile gaming. It features an ergonomic button layout, an adjustable phone mount to hold the phone while playing, and customizable configuration through a companion phone app. See at Amazon

The Razer Raiju Mobile controller connects to all Android phones via a phone clip right on the device, allowing players easy access to gaming on the go. The Raiju is only compatible with Android devices at this time, so iOS users must look elsewhere for their mobile gaming solution.

