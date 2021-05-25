The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Razer Launches The Blackwidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed, Its First 65% Keyboard
If 60% is just too small for you, Razer's latest mechanical and wireless keyboard offering might be the perfect compromise.
Mainstream PC gaming peripheral-makers have embraced the smaller form factors for keyboards that boutique keyboard enthusiast have been using for years, and today Razer is expanding its options even more. The Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is the company's first 65% keyboard, which gives you the space-saving of a 60% layout but includes both dedicated arrow keys and additional ones for macros. It's available today, too, with a retail price of $180.
Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Mechanical Keyboard
$180
The Blackwidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed makes use of Razer's proprietary wireless technology to give you three options for using its latest keyboard. You can use the included 2.4GHz dongle, connect over Bluetooth, or go traditional with a direct USB-C to USB-A connector. The inclusion of HyperSpeed ensures low latency and fast response times, but also allows you to use multiple Razer products with just one dongle. Razer says you can pair this keyboard with three mice (the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro, Naga Pro, and Orochi V2) for the easiest wireless setup.
The keyboard comes with two mechanical switch options, too, but you will be missing out on the optical-mechanical switches found on Razer's Huntsman series of keyboards. Instead, you can choose between traditional green, clicky switches or yellow, linear ones that Razer says are dampened further inside the switch housing. Both configurations come with doubleshot ABS keycaps that have a texture like most PBT keycaps. Razer says these keycaps are some of the thickest out there, while the textured finish should prevent keycap shine over time.
Razer claims that the battery can last up to 200 hours, although that will vary based on your preferred brightness level for the per-key RGB lighting. You can configure the lighting as well as program macros using Razer's Synapse software, which has been refined over multiple peripheral launches. The only potential sticking point is the price: The Blackwidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed might be one of the few mainstream 65% keyboards on the market, but it's also the most expensive by some margin at $180.
If you're looking for other keyboard options of all shapes and sizes, check out our picks for the best gaming keyboards on the market, and then take a peek at our roundup of the best gaming mice that you can pair it with.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 News & Deals
- Amazon Prime Day 2021: Everything We Know So Far
- Amazon Prime Day Kicks Off This June, Company Confirms
- Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021: What We Expect To See
- + Show More Amazon Prime Day 2021 News & Deals Links (3)
- Best Prime Day Tech Deals: Amazon Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, And More To Expect
- Prime Day 2021: How To Get Amazon Prime For Free To Shop The Deals
- 5 Free PC Games Available For Amazon Prime Members In May 2021
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation