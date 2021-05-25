Biomutant Review Fortnite Week 11 Challenges Pokemon Go Sylveon Guide PlayStation State of Play Fortnite Season 7 Battlefield 6 Leaks

Razer Launches The Blackwidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed, Its First 65% Keyboard

If 60% is just too small for you, Razer's latest mechanical and wireless keyboard offering might be the perfect compromise.

Mainstream PC gaming peripheral-makers have embraced the smaller form factors for keyboards that boutique keyboard enthusiast have been using for years, and today Razer is expanding its options even more. The Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is the company's first 65% keyboard, which gives you the space-saving of a 60% layout but includes both dedicated arrow keys and additional ones for macros. It's available today, too, with a retail price of $180.

The Blackwidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed makes use of Razer's proprietary wireless technology to give you three options for using its latest keyboard. You can use the included 2.4GHz dongle, connect over Bluetooth, or go traditional with a direct USB-C to USB-A connector. The inclusion of HyperSpeed ensures low latency and fast response times, but also allows you to use multiple Razer products with just one dongle. Razer says you can pair this keyboard with three mice (the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro, Naga Pro, and Orochi V2) for the easiest wireless setup.

The keyboard comes with two mechanical switch options, too, but you will be missing out on the optical-mechanical switches found on Razer's Huntsman series of keyboards. Instead, you can choose between traditional green, clicky switches or yellow, linear ones that Razer says are dampened further inside the switch housing. Both configurations come with doubleshot ABS keycaps that have a texture like most PBT keycaps. Razer says these keycaps are some of the thickest out there, while the textured finish should prevent keycap shine over time.

Razer claims that the battery can last up to 200 hours, although that will vary based on your preferred brightness level for the per-key RGB lighting. You can configure the lighting as well as program macros using Razer's Synapse software, which has been refined over multiple peripheral launches. The only potential sticking point is the price: The Blackwidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed might be one of the few mainstream 65% keyboards on the market, but it's also the most expensive by some margin at $180.

