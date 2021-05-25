Razer Launches The Blackwidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed, Its First 65% Keyboard

Mainstream PC gaming peripheral-makers have embraced the smaller form factors for keyboards that boutique keyboard enthusiast have been using for years, and today Razer is expanding its options even more. The Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is the company's first 65% keyboard, which gives you the space-saving of a 60% layout but includes both dedicated arrow keys and additional ones for macros. It's available today, too, with a retail price of $180.

Razer claims that the battery can last up to 200 hours, although that will vary based on your preferred brightness level for the per-key RGB lighting. You can configure the lighting as well as program macros using Razer's Synapse software, which has been refined over multiple peripheral launches. The only potential sticking point is the price: The Blackwidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed might be one of the few mainstream 65% keyboards on the market, but it's also the most expensive by some margin at $180.

