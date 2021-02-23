Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam With Adjustable Wide-Angle Lens Is Out Now

Razer has revealed a brand-new, high-end webcam that features an adaptive light sensor and a wide-angle lens. The adaptive light sensor compensates for darker and overexposed lighting environments, while the wide-angle allows for an adjustable image, letting users customize how much of their scene their audience can see. The Kiyo Pro webcam is $200 at Amazon right now.

The Razer Kiyo Pro improves on the existing Kiyo in a number of ways. It ups the resolution to 1080p from 720p and features HDR support. The low-light sensor also works better in low-light rooms than the Kiyo's LED ring light. As for overexposed faces (thanks to that pesky sun peeking through our windows during meetings), the Kiyo Pro also works to fight against that--the Kiyo did not.

