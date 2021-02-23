The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam With Adjustable Wide-Angle Lens Is Out Now
The Kiyo Pro is Razer's high-end streaming webcam that replaces the ring light with an adaptive light sensor.
Razer has revealed a brand-new, high-end webcam that features an adaptive light sensor and a wide-angle lens. The adaptive light sensor compensates for darker and overexposed lighting environments, while the wide-angle allows for an adjustable image, letting users customize how much of their scene their audience can see. The Kiyo Pro webcam is $200 at Amazon right now.
Razer Kiyo Pro webcam
$200
The Razer Kiyo Pro webcam works well in low-light environments, features HDR support, and boasts an adjustable FOV. The basic 1080p and 60fps feed can be enhanced with HDR for a tradeoff of 30fps. This makes it an excellent choice for streamers looking to make their webcam pip look great.
The Razer Kiyo Pro improves on the existing Kiyo in a number of ways. It ups the resolution to 1080p from 720p and features HDR support. The low-light sensor also works better in low-light rooms than the Kiyo's LED ring light. As for overexposed faces (thanks to that pesky sun peeking through our windows during meetings), the Kiyo Pro also works to fight against that--the Kiyo did not.
If you're looking for more options, check out our guide to the best webcam. There are several options available, including 4K, stream-focused webcams, and more.
