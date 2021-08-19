Razer Kishi And Hammerhead Earbuds Bundle For iOS Is Super Cheap At Amazon

The Razer Kishi is our favorite mobile controller for both iOS and Android. The controller turns your mobile device into a Switch-like gaming machine, complete with two sticks, a D-pad, face buttons, and triggers. If you're in the market for a mobile controller, Amazon has an excellent bundle deal that pairs the Razer Kishi with Razer's Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. Listed at $200, you can get this bundle for only $100 for iOS (and $106 for Android).

The Razer Kishi is compatible with a wide variety of phones and connects via the Lightning port (for iOS) or USB-C (for Android). For those who frequently play games on their mobile device, the Kishi offers a far more comfortable and conventional way to play than using a standard controller and mobile clip. The Kishi is particularly useful if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, as it has a great design for playing Game Pass games via Xbox Cloud Gaming. It's also better if you game on the go, which is what mobile devices are for after all. The only downside to the Kishi is that you have to remove your phone case while using it.

The Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are built for mobile gaming in mind. They have custom-tuned 13mm drivers that focus on small details in sounds and offer impactful bass. They have a water-resistant design and have a 30-foot range. The earbuds come with a charging case and last for up to 15 hours on a full charge. They are also touch-enabled and compatible with voice assistants.