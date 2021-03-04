Razer Iskur Gaming Chair Now Comes In Sleek All-Black Design

Razer's pricey ergonomic gaming chair, the Iskur, launched last October, offering a black-and-green design with the Razer logo on the front and back of the headrest. Now, fans looking for a plainer design have another option to consider: Razer announced today that the Iskur will now be sold in all-black in addition to the black-and-green design.

Available for $500 on Razer's website, the Razer Iskur's all-black model is the exact same chair decked out in sleek black synthetic leather. The green accents along the side of the chair are now gone, and the Razer logos are a subtle black. The best part: The "For Gamers, By Gamers" slogan printed on the front side of the chair's seat is now black as well. Though this particular feature was never super noticeable due to its location on the chair, I'm still not the biggest fan of the text being there at all. It's nice that the aspects of this chair that scream "GAMER" are now minimized for those who want something a little more understated.

The all-black Razer Iskur is the same chair with a more subtle design.

I've been using the Iskur for a few months now and wrote about the experience in our recent Razer Iskur review. Quite frankly, it's one of the most comfortable chairs I've ever sat in. The Iskur is notable for its dynamic lumbar support system, which features a built-in curve that can be extended up to 26 degrees to match the entire curvature of your lower-middle back. Because it's fully attached to the chair, the Iskur's lumbar curve is sturdy and secure, so it won't shift around like a separate lumbar pillow would. The ability to find the proper angle to support your entire back is a benefit that can't be overstated. If you're someone who sits all day for work or during long gaming sessions, having proper ergonomic support is crucial, and the Iskur is simply the best gaming chair on the market that we've tested that's designed for this purpose.

A closer look at the all-black Iskur vs. the original design

The Razer Iskur's biggest drawback is its hefty price tag. At $500, it's in a similar price range as Secretlab's Titan series chairs, but it doesn't get the regular discounts that those do. You're paying a considerable chunk of change here, but if you're someone who sits for the majority of the day and struggles with lower back pain, the Iskur is definitely worth considering. Though I've only had it a few months, the Iskur feels like it was designed to last, with multi-layered synthetic leather that withstands daily wear and tear and high-density foam cushions that haven't shown signs of sinking down over time.

Razer Iskur $500 The Razer Iskur in all-black is available for purchase via Razer.com now. The green-and-black model is currently sold out, but the company is planning to restock soon.

