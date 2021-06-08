Razer Is Helping Make A Robot To Tackle Garbage In The Ocean

Today is World Oceans Day, a holiday meant to raise awareness for ocean conservation causes and the threats that the marine ecosystems currently face. In recognition of the day, Razer announced that it is working on a solar-powered robot designed to help clean up the huge amount of plastic waste that has found its way into the seas.

Razer has teamed up with Clearbot, a Hong Kong-based startup that's working on building a "swarm of AI powered, self-driving, ocean trash-collecting robots" with the goal of helping the ocean waters recover and to mitigate the threat posed to marine life by garbage. In particular, Razer has focused its efforts on helping Clearbot scale up its bots in order to make them cheaper and easier to produce, an essential component of achieving the potential of the technology.

"Under the ClearBot partnership, Razer's leading engineers and designers have volunteered personal time and technical expertise to help turn their prototype into a scalable, mass-marketable product," Razer's press release states. "Leveraging on Razer's extensive knowledge and manufacturing know-how, ClearBot was able to evolve the robot design into one that is smarter and more efficient."

Garbage accumulation in the world's oceans has become a significant environmental hazard and threatens many species of marine life. Although it's hard to quantify the cost of this issue, we do know that literally trillions of pieces of garbage have made their way into the ocean--most at near-microscopic levels that are particularly easy to be consumed by animals. As a result, plastic ends up in the food chain, including in the fish that humans eat.

In other Razer news, the company has an E3 2021 event planned. If you're interested in what gaming peripherals are coming or, possibly, what strange prototypes Razer's working on, check out our guide on how to watch the Razer keynote.