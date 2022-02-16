The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Razer Gaming Keyboards And Mice Are Discounted At Amazon
The promotion includes the excellent BlackWidow V3 Mini keyboard.
Several Razer products are currently discounted at Amazon, including the Orochi Wireless mouse, Naga X gaming mouse, and a $70 discount for the BlackWidow V3 Mini keyboard. The Naga X is featured in our roundup of the best gaming mice, and the BlackWidow V3 Mini is one of our picks for the best gaming keyboards. If you play MMOs, the Naga X is a great choice, and those who prefer compact keyboards should definitely consider the BlackWidow V3 Mini. A few other accessories are included in the sale, so make sure to check out all of the deals at Amazon.
Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Keyboard
$130 (was $200)
The BlackWidow V3 Mini keyboard is discounted to one of the lowest prices we've seen in a while. Down from $200 to just $130, the compact keyboard provides up to 200 hours of battery life, three modes of connectivity, and Stealth Pudding keycaps to let Razer's RGB lights shine through. If you're not a fan of green switches (which provide a clicky, tactile response), Amazon is also discounting the keyboard with silent yellow switches.
Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Mouse
$50 (was $70)
Offering up to 950 hours of battery life, a lightweight design, and two side buttons, the wireless Orochi V2 is versatile for both work and gaming. It also comes with Razer's second-generation mechanical switches, which carry a lifespan of 60 million clicks.
If you want to go from working to raiding, you can quickly switch from its Bluetooth connectivity option to an enhanced HyperSpeed Wireless mode for reduced latency. That'll eat into your expected battery life, although running strictly in HyperSpeed mode will still result in over 400 hours of playtime before requiring new batteries.
Razer Naga X Wired Gaming Mouse
$60 (was $80)
The Razer Naga X is built for MMO gaming, with 16 programmable buttons that make it easy to access every input (there tend to be a lot in MMOs). Despite all those extra buttons, the Naga X clocks in at just 85g, and its Speedflex wire is said to reduce drag and offer improved control. Razer rounds out the package with support for Chroma RGB lighting.
