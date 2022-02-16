Razer Gaming Keyboards And Mice Are Discounted At Amazon

Offering up to 950 hours of battery life, a lightweight design, and two side buttons, the wireless Orochi V2 is versatile for both work and gaming. It also comes with Razer's second-generation mechanical switches, which carry a lifespan of 60 million clicks.

If you want to go from working to raiding, you can quickly switch from its Bluetooth connectivity option to an enhanced HyperSpeed Wireless mode for reduced latency. That'll eat into your expected battery life, although running strictly in HyperSpeed mode will still result in over 400 hours of playtime before requiring new batteries.