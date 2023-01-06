Razer Edge Gaming System Launches January 26 For $400

Razer's new handheld gaming device, Razer Edge, will be released on January 26, the company announced during CES 2023 this week. The system debuts that day in the US starting at $400. If the name Razer Edge sounds familiar, that's because Razer first debuted the Edge in 2013, but it had a significantly larger screen and was basically a full-fledged PC running Windows 8.

The new Razer Edge features a 6.8" OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, running on the newest Snapdragon G3x chip. The Wi-Fi version will be sold through Razer.com and RazerStore locations, while a Razer Edge 5G version will be sold through Verizon.com and Verizon stores for $600. Alternatively, members who add the 5G Edge to an existing plan can get it for $360, or $10/month for 36 months, according to The Verge.

The device has 128GB of storage that can be expanded to 2TB via the microSD slot. The unit also includes a removable Kishi V2 Pro controller bundled in. According to CNET, Razer is pushing the Edge device as a nice way to play Xbox games via the cloud or through Steam Link.

The Razer Edge release details were just one of Razer's announcements at CES 2023. Some of the others included a head cushion for a gaming chair with built-in speakers and haptics and new Razer Blade laptops. Razer also announced the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro, a "beamforming" soundbar featuring head-tracking AI.

For more, check out Razer's full rundown of its CES 2023 announcements.