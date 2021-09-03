Razer Blade Advanced Price Slashed By $1,000 At Amazon

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, Amazon has one of the best deals we've seen all year. The Razer Blade 15 Advanced is on sale for only $1,600, down from $2,600. This beats the best deal we've seen on this particular model by $200. The Razer Blade 15 Advanced is one of the company's best gaming laptops. To sweeten the deal, you'll also get digital copies of Humankind and Crysis Remastered Trilogy--and yes, Crysis will run just fine on this laptop.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced $1,600 (was $2,600) The Razer Blade 15 Advanced features an Intel Core i7 processor. This is a 10th generation Intel CPU with eight cores. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPU is more than capable of handling modern AAA titles at solid settings. You get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch full-HD display has a 300Hz refresh rate. As this is a Razer product, the keyboard boasts Chroma RGB lighting. Razer's gaming laptops are both sleek and powerful, and the Blade 15 Advanced is no exception. See at Amazon