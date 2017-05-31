Razer Blade 14-Inch Gaming Laptop Giveaway
GameSpot and Razer teamed up to give you a chance to win a Razer Blade 14-Inch Gaming Laptop
We've teamed up with Razer to give away the new Razer Blade 14-Inch Gaming Laptop. It has a 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Quad Core processor with an NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 graphics card and 256GB SSD. This giveaway is open to US residents only and one winner will be chosen on June 7th, 2017.
For a closer look at the laptop and specs, see our Razer Blade gallery.
|Specs:
|Display
|14" IPS Full HD Matte, 16:9 Ratio, 1920 x 1080
|Graphics
|NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5 VRAM)
|Processor
|Intel® Core™ i7-7700HQ Quad-Core Processor with Hyper-Threading 2.8GHz
|Chipset
|Mobile Intel® PCHM 100-series chipset, HM175
|Storage
|256GB SSD (PCIe M.2)
|Memory
|16GB dual-channel onboard memory (DDR4, 2400MHz)
|Operating Systems
|Windows 10 (64-Bit)
Join the conversation