Razer Blade 14-Inch Gaming Laptop Giveaway

We've teamed up with Razer to give away the new Razer Blade 14-Inch Gaming Laptop. It has a 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Quad Core processor with an NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 graphics card and 256GB SSD. This giveaway is open to US residents only and one winner will be chosen on June 7th, 2017.

For a closer look at the laptop and specs, see our Razer Blade gallery.

Specs:
Display14" IPS Full HD Matte, 16:9 Ratio, 1920 x 1080
GraphicsNVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5 VRAM)
ProcessorIntel® Core™ i7-7700HQ Quad-Core Processor with Hyper-Threading 2.8GHz
ChipsetMobile Intel® PCHM 100-series chipset, HM175
Storage256GB SSD (PCIe M.2)
Memory16GB dual-channel onboard memory (DDR4, 2400MHz)
Operating SystemsWindows 10 (64-Bit)
