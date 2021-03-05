Razer Anzu Smart Glasses Are Designed For Work And Play

Razer has launched a brand-new type of product, aimed not only at gamers but also the many people still working behind a computer at home. If you've been looking for a device to both protect your eyes and take your calls, the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses fit that specific niche.

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses $200 The $200 pair of frames is Razer's first foray into eyewear, with the largest focus on protecting user's eyes from the harmful blue light most displays produce. The included lenses filter out 35% of blue light from all your digital devices, while the supplementary polarized lenses feature 99% UVA/UVB protection outdoors. See at Razer

But these aren't just regular frames. Similar to Bose's own smart frames, the Anzu features open-back speakers and Bluetooth connectivity, with a rated five hours of playback time. Razer says that the glasses go into battery-saving mode when folded, which can extend battery life to two weeks. This means you can listen to music, take calls, and bug your smartphone digital assistant just by wearing the frames. Touch controls on the outer rims also provide controls for music playback, assistant commands, and more.

The Anzu are water resistant, too, which means you can use them at the gym or not worry if you're caught in the rain with them on. In public settings the open nature of the speakers will allow anyone near you to hear what's coming through them, so that's something to keep in mind if you plan on having calls during a commute.

The Razer Anzu Smart Glasses are available right now from Razer's website, with both rectangular and rounded styles to choose from. Razer is also offering different sizes (small, medium and large), with the largest weighing less than 48g.