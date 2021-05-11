Razer Announces New Razer Blade 15 With Intel 11th-Generation Support

With the introduction of Intel's latest 11th Gen CPUs for laptops, Razer has announced a new range of Razer Blade 15 laptops that utilize the new chips. The new Advanced Edition of the popular and sleek gaming laptop comes with the latest Core i7 (and Core i9 if you need it) as well as a range of choices when it comes to which RTX 30-series GPU you want to power your games. The new range starts at $2,300, with preorders open today.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition Starts at $2,300 The entry point for the new Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition is steep, but it comes packed with hardware you can depend on for gaming and content creation on-the-go. This configuration comes with an Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3060, 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. That powers a 1440p display with a refresh rate of 240Hz, which might be a touch challenging to fully utilize with this GPU but is still a great resolution for this 15.6-inch display. See at Razer Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition - 4K Configuration $3,400 If you're looking for the absolute best of the best, Razer has that covered on the other end of the spectrum with the most expensive configuration for the new Advanced Edition. This comes with the same Core i7 but pairs that with a much more powerful RTX 3080, 32GB of RAM, and a 4K display. Not just any 4K panel either--this is Razer's 4K OLED Touch display, which limits the refresh rate to just 60Hz but makes up for that with drastically richer colors, higher contrast, and much better HDR support. See at Razer

Of course, there are a variety of configurations in between each of these price points, all of which come with the improved webcam (1080p from the previous 720p one) and a new anti-fingerprint coating that has been a long time coming for Razer's Blade laptops. Configurations with an RTX 3070 or higher will also benefit from an additional M.2 slot that can be used to install another SSD, while the entire range ships with an expansive I/O suite that includes Thunderbolt 3, a full-sized SD card reader, Wi-Fi 6, and an HDMI 2.1 output.

Razer is taking preorders on all configurations starting today, with shipments expected to start on June 21. If you're interested in Razer peripherals to go along with a new laptop purchase, Best Buy currently has some bundles on sale that might interest you.