Razer Announces Its Own E3 Event For June 14

The E3 2021 calendar continues to take shape, as Razer has announced its own keynote event for the show. The event takes place June 14 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET.

Razer is promising to reveal the "ultimate lineup" during its Razer E3 Keynote event. The showcase's website says Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan will be on hand. "An ultimate line-up not to be missed," the show's description says.

The mystery deepens – make a guess at what we're unveiling this E3 2021, and join us on June 14th at 3PM PDT for the Razer E3 Keynote to witness the ultimate lineup:

The event is expected to run for no more than 50 minutes, as Razer has a RazerStore Live event scheduled to begin at 3:50 PM PT that day. This event will showcase Razer's "new products," while viewers have the opportunity to "win some exciting Razer prizes."

Razer's E3 keynote on June 14 is right in the middle of E3 2021, which runs June 12-15. The schedule so far includes Geoff Keighley's Kick Off event on June 10, followed by Ubisoft Forward on June 12. The Xbox/Bethesda briefing is slated for June 13, with Razer's event following on June 14. Nintendo has yet to announce an E3 event, while Sony is not expected to show up at all.

