Prime Day 2021 Mass Effect 3 Easter Egg Ebay Trading Card Update Far Cry 6 Amigos Razer E3 Keynote PS5 Restock

Razer Announces Its Own E3 Event For June 14

Razer's keynote will take place a day after the Xbox/Bethesda event.

By on

Comments

The E3 2021 calendar continues to take shape, as Razer has announced its own keynote event for the show. The event takes place June 14 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET.

Razer is promising to reveal the "ultimate lineup" during its Razer E3 Keynote event. The showcase's website says Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan will be on hand. "An ultimate line-up not to be missed," the show's description says.

The event is expected to run for no more than 50 minutes, as Razer has a RazerStore Live event scheduled to begin at 3:50 PM PT that day. This event will showcase Razer's "new products," while viewers have the opportunity to "win some exciting Razer prizes."

Razer's E3 keynote on June 14 is right in the middle of E3 2021, which runs June 12-15. The schedule so far includes Geoff Keighley's Kick Off event on June 10, followed by Ubisoft Forward on June 12. The Xbox/Bethesda briefing is slated for June 13, with Razer's event following on June 14. Nintendo has yet to announce an E3 event, while Sony is not expected to show up at all.

For more on E3 2021, check out GameSpot's full rundown of E3 2021, how to watch, and what to expect.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
E3 2021
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)