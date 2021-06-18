Razer Announces Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop Deal For Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day kicks off this coming Monday, June 21, and with it loads of deals across every category on the website. If you're looking for a new, powerful gaming laptop you'll be well treated during the event, but you might struggle to find a deal better than this one on the Razer Blade 15 Base. Razer has announced the Razer Blade 15 Base will drop to $1,000, down from its usual price of $1,500, during Prime Day 2021. This is the first time a Blade laptop has been available at this price, making it a hot ticket item during this year's Prime Day.

Razer Blade 15 Base $1,000 (was $1,500) | Available Monday This is the Base model of the 2020 Blade 15, which means you shouldn't expect the latest Intel CPU or RTX 30-series GPU. But that doesn't mean you aren't getting a lot of power in a sleek, black aluminum chassis. The Blade 15 Base comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10750H, a Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM (which is user-upgradable), and a 256GB SSD. Along with access to the RAM, there is a spare M.2 slot for an additional SSD drive should you want to expand storage in the future, too. See at Amazon

The design is like all other Razer Blade laptops, albeit slightly thicker than the pricier Advanced Model in the same range. That does, however, let the Base model ship with an Ethernet port, which joins two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a single HDMI 2.0 output. The 15.6-inch display is 1080p and 120Hz, which will definitely shine with less graphically-demanding games.

This is just one of many Razer products that will be on sale during Amazon Prime day, but certainly one of the best deals the company is offering. If you're interested more in peripherals, the Razer DeathAdder V2 and Viper Ultimate mice will be on offer, along with the ring light-equipped Kiyo Pro webcam and Iskur Black gaming chair. We'll be tracking all the best Prime Day deals as they go live at midnight PT / 3 AM ET on June 21..