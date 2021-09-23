The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Razer Announces A Bunch Of New Xbox And PlayStation Accessories
The Razer Kaira X is a budget headset for consoles. Razer also revealed new charging stands for Xbox controllers.
Though mostly known for its suite of PC peripherals, Razer has made a push in the console space in recent years with headsets and controllers, including the recently released Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma. Now, Razer is adding to its console lineup with a new budget-minded headset as well as charging stands for Xbox controllers. The Razer Kaira X, a new wired headset for Xbox and PlayStation, is available now for only $60.
Razer Kaira X Wired Headset
$60
The Kaira X has Xbox- and PlayStation-specific models. The Xbox version is available in black and white as well as Electric Volt, Pulse Red, and Shock Blue to match the current line of official Xbox controllers. Meanwhile, the PlayStation edition matches the white DualSense controller. As these headsets connect via a 3.5mm audio cord, they are universal and work on PC, Switch, and mobile devices, too.
The Kaira X has Razer's TriForce 50m drivers and a HyperClear Cardioid mic. The earcups use the same memory foam material seen in Razer's more high-end headsets like the Kaira Pro. If you're looking for a gaming headset that can be used across all platforms but don't want to break the bank, the Kaira X seems like a solid option--as long as you don't mind a wired connection.
Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox
$40
Razer's new Universal Quick Charging Stand gives players a stylish charging stand option for Xbox Series X and Xbox One controllers. The charging stands are also available in all of the current Xbox Series X controller controllers. A special-edition Aqua Shift stand is available at the Microsoft Store and Best Buy. These are officially licensed by Microsoft and match the controllers perfectly. They cost $40 each and are compatible with all official Xbox controllers except for the Elite Series 2.
In addition to the brand-new products, Razer is releasing white versions of three existing products for Xbox: Razer Kaira headset ($100), Kaira Pro headset ($150), and Razer Wolverine V2 controller ($100).
